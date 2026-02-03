Penny Stocks To Research – January 31st

Get alerts:

Nanovibronix, VivoSim Labs, and Richtech Robotics are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small or microcap companies, typically trading for less than $5 per share and often quoted on over-the-counter markets or smaller exchanges rather than major exchanges. They tend to have low liquidity, wide bid–ask spreads and high volatility, and they carry elevated risk for investors because company information is often limited and they are more susceptible to manipulation and fraud. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Nanovibronix (FEED)

NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company that is focused on creating medical products utilizing its proprietary low-intensity, surface acoustic wave technology. … NanoVibronix’ catheter-based products include the UroShield™ and NG-Shield™ devices that are both CE mark certified.

VivoSim Labs (VIVS)

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

