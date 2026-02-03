Space Stocks To Follow Today – February 2nd

AST SpaceMobile, Rocket Lab, Boeing, GE Aerospace, and Lockheed Martin are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are primarily involved in the space economy—launch providers, satellite and spacecraft manufacturers, ground systems and communications networks, space-related sensors and software, and firms supporting space infrastructure. Investors view them as a thematic growth sector with high capital expenditures and long development timelines, marked by significant technological and regulatory risk but also the potential for outsized returns if commercial space markets expand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.
AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)
Rocket Lab (RKLB)
Boeing (BA)
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
GE Aerospace (GE)
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
Lockheed Martin (LMT)
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
