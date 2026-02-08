Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4,037.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 238.3% during the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,601,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in GE Vernova by 136.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,038,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEV. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $817.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on GE Vernova from $708.00 to $779.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $475.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $788.24.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $778.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $670.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.67. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $795.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This is an increase from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

