Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 32,341.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. UBS Group set a $204.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Leidos from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.09.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $576,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,500.75. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 3.8%

Leidos stock opened at $193.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.69. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $205.77.

Leidos Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

