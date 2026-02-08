Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $645,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.05.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.06.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

