Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $924,000 Investment in Ibotta, Inc. $IBTA

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Ibotta as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBTA. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ibotta by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ibotta by 5.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ibotta in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ibotta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ibotta by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter.

Ibotta stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. Ibotta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of -0.88.

Ibotta ( NYSE:IBTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $83.26 million for the quarter. Ibotta had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBTA shares. Evercore lowered their target price on Ibotta from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ibotta in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ibotta from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ibotta from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.57.

Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA) is a Denver‐based mobile commerce platform that connects consumers, retailers and brands through a unified cash-back rewards experience. Users access the Ibotta mobile app or browser extension to unlock rebates on everyday purchases, redeemable on groceries, retail goods, travel bookings and digital services. The platform integrates with major supermarket chains, big‐box retailers and online merchants, enabling shoppers to earn automatic cash-back both in physical stores and across e-commerce channels.

Founded in 2012 by co‐founder and CEO Bryan Leach, Ibotta has evolved from a simple rebate app into a comprehensive performance marketing partner for consumer goods companies.

