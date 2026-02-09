ARTCU’s Quiet Period Will End on February 16th (NASDAQ:ARTCU)

ARTCU’s (NASDAQ:ARTCU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 16th. ARTCU had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 6th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised ARTCU to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th.

ARTCU Stock Performance

Shares of ARTCU opened at $9.99 on Monday. ARTCU has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

