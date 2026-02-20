Barclays Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. China Renaissance upped their target price on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

Tesla Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $411.71 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $441.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 381.21, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3,205.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after buying an additional 20,810,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,334,211,000 after buying an additional 7,450,766 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in Tesla by 882.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,688,630,000 after buying an additional 7,367,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

