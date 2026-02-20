Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Satellogic in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Satellogic in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SATL opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $441.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.39. Satellogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

In other Satellogic news, major shareholder Fitzgerald L. P. Cantor sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $30,941.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,856,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,353,575. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 524,373 shares of company stock worth $2,942,676 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Satellogic in the fourth quarter worth about $16,830,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Satellogic during the fourth quarter worth $4,053,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Satellogic by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 13,380,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,696 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Satellogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Satellogic by 44.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,262,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Satellogic Inc is a NewSpace company specializing in the design, manufacture and operation of a low‐Earth‐orbit (LEO) microsatellite constellation. The company’s satellites capture high‐resolution multispectral imagery, enabling detailed monitoring of agricultural, forestry, maritime, energy and infrastructure assets. Satellogic’s vertically integrated model covers end‐to‐end capabilities, from satellite development and deployment to data processing and analytics, allowing clients to access imagery and insights on demand.

Key offerings include geospatial data products, analytics services and software tools that leverage machine learning algorithms to interpret changes on Earth’s surface.

