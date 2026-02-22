CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Down 8.1% on Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $84.50 and last traded at $89.25. 46,014,981 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 27,268,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.14.

Specifically, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $26,597,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.73, for a total value of $2,293,250.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.73, for a total transaction of $9,432,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 248,664 shares in the company, valued at $22,809,948.72. This trade represents a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWV shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.45.

CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA kept CoreWeave in its Q4 2025 13F holdings, signaling continued confidence from a key AI‑infrastructure player; that institutional backing is a tailwind for CRWV. Read More.

NVIDIA kept CoreWeave in its Q4 2025 13F holdings, signaling continued confidence from a key AI‑infrastructure player; that institutional backing is a tailwind for CRWV. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/retail pieces highlight CoreWeave’s strong revenue growth and market positioning for AI compute, supporting longer‑term upside narratives even amid near‑term volatility. Read More.

Short‑interest reports in the feed show zero or negligible values (likely reporting artifacts), so there’s no clear short squeeze/covering dynamic apparent from the data. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes investors are cautious ahead of CoreWeave’s upcoming earnings, which can amplify moves in either direction depending on results and guidance. Read More.

Multiple law firms have filed or issued notices about securities‑fraud class actions alleging that CoreWeave misled the market about its ability to scale and meet guidance; a wave of filings and reminder notices increases legal risk and potential costs. Read More. and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Report that Blue Owl Capital is struggling to secure debt financing for a $4B JV data‑center project spooked investors because that JV is material to CoreWeave’s capacity expansion and revenue outlook. Financing uncertainty raises execution and timing risk. Read More.

Insider selling: a senior insider disclosed large share sales in mid‑February (multiple filings), which can be interpreted as reduced insider exposure and contributes to downward pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Articles highlighting CoreWeave’s high leverage (reported ~ $29B debt) versus backlog raise solvency and cash‑flow concerns; heavy debt amplifies downside if growth or financing slows. Read More.

CoreWeave Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion and a PE ratio of -61.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at $28,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Featured Stories

