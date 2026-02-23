Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $30.18 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $30,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,923,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,457,084,000 after buying an additional 327,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,318,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,795,972,000 after buying an additional 172,551 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,338,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,877,536,000 after purchasing an additional 273,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,363,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,771,000 after acquiring an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,314,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,866,739,000 after purchasing an additional 731,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.09, for a total transaction of $295,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 95,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,977.33. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.43, for a total value of $1,863,470.70. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,557.03. The trade was a 21.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 56,475 shares of company stock valued at $18,505,486 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $296.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.90 and its 200 day moving average is $327.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.