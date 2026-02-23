Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Acquired by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $30,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.8% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 223,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,637,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 61,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Kraken integration — Kraken has integrated with ICE Chat to expand institutional OTC crypto access, which advances ICE’s push into crypto infrastructure and could boost trading/data volumes over time. Kraken Integrates with ICE Chat

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 4,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $798,915.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,094.93. This represents a 32.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,651,705 shares in the company, valued at $256,014,275. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,036 shares of company stock worth $53,068,762. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.40.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $154.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.17 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

