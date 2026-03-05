Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,943,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,092 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.7% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,041,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.56.

Apple Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AAPL opened at $262.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.14 and its 200-day moving average is $260.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.Apple’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

