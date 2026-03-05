Lake Street Capital Raises Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Price Target to $326.00

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the fintech company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Dave alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAVE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dave from $274.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp set a $310.00 price target on Dave in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DAVE

Dave Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ DAVE opened at $210.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.63. Dave has a 52 week low of $65.46 and a 52 week high of $286.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 3.86.

Dave declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the fintech company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Imran Khan sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $233,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,771 shares of company stock worth $19,194,391. Corporate insiders own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dave by 4,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Dave by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dave in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Dave

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and growth — Dave reported Q4 2025 revenues of $163.7M, up ~62% year-over-year, highlighting high-velocity top-line scaling that supports higher valuation expectations. Zacks: Revenues Surge

Q4 revenue and growth — Dave reported Q4 2025 revenues of $163.7M, up ~62% year-over-year, highlighting high-velocity top-line scaling that supports higher valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Upgraded guidance — Dave updated FY2026 guidance well above Street estimates (EPS and revenue ranges), which supports upward revisions to earnings models and helped lift sentiment. Guidance Update

Upgraded guidance — Dave updated FY2026 guidance well above Street estimates (EPS and revenue ranges), which supports upward revisions to earnings models and helped lift sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price-target raises — Multiple firms (Canaccord, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, B. Riley, Lake Street) raised price targets and ratings, increasing implied upside and likely attracting buying interest. Benzinga: Analyst Actions

Analyst upgrades and price-target raises — Multiple firms (Canaccord, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, B. Riley, Lake Street) raised price targets and ratings, increasing implied upside and likely attracting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: $300M buyback — The board authorized repurchases up to $300M (≈11.2% of shares), a clear capital-return signal that often supports the share price. RTT News: Buyback

$300M buyback — The board authorized repurchases up to $300M (≈11.2% of shares), a clear capital-return signal that often supports the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Convertible-notes offering with capped calls ($150M) — Dave intends to raise $150M via convertible senior notes due 2031, with proceeds earmarked for capped-call hedges and share repurchases; this funds buybacks but introduces financing complexity and potential future conversion dynamics. GlobeNewswire: Convertible Notes

Convertible-notes offering with capped calls ($150M) — Dave intends to raise $150M via convertible senior notes due 2031, with proceeds earmarked for capped-call hedges and share repurchases; this funds buybacks but introduces financing complexity and potential future conversion dynamics. Neutral Sentiment: Convertible-notes market activity — Counterparties expect to hedge via derivatives and possible market purchases, which can either lift the stock (buying to hedge) or add volatility depending on timing. QuiverQuant: Notes Details

Convertible-notes market activity — Counterparties expect to hedge via derivatives and possible market purchases, which can either lift the stock (buying to hedge) or add volatility depending on timing. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears unreliable — recent short-interest entries show zeros/NaN and a 0.0-day ratio; treat that dataset cautiously until corrected. (No link; internal data feed.)

Short-interest data appears unreliable — recent short-interest entries show zeros/NaN and a 0.0-day ratio; treat that dataset cautiously until corrected. (No link; internal data feed.) Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling — aggregated filings show substantial insider sales by executives over recent months, which can concern investors about near-term insider conviction despite corporate buybacks. QuiverQuant: Insider Activity

Heavy insider selling — aggregated filings show substantial insider sales by executives over recent months, which can concern investors about near-term insider conviction despite corporate buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Barrington reaffirmation — Barrington Research reiterated an Outperform rating, adding to the supportive analyst backdrop. AmericanBankingNews: Barrington

Dave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave’s offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.