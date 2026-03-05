NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 1837178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

Get NCR Atleos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded NCR Atleos from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.40 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCR Atleos in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of NCR Atleos in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.40 target price on shares of NCR Atleos in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NATL

NCR Atleos Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. NCR Atleos had a return on equity of 84.28% and a net margin of 3.92%.The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in NCR Atleos by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR Atleos by 27.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About NCR Atleos

(Get Free Report)

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Atleos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Atleos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.