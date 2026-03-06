Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $27.34 Million Holdings in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730,999 shares during the quarter. WillScot makes up about 1.7% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.71% of WillScot worth $27,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WillScot by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 22.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in WillScot by 106.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in WillScot by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in WillScot during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $565.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.34 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is -93.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on WillScot from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of WillScot in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WillScot from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WillScot from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

