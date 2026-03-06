Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. $IIIV

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,967 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.36% of i3 Verticals worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 31.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 402,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 128.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $719.33 million, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.97.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $52.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

(Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a provider of integrated software and merchant payment processing solutions tailored for specific vertical markets across the United States. Since its founding in 2001 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, the company has focused on delivering SaaS-based applications and payment services to streamline revenue collection and management workflows for its clients.

The company’s product portfolio includes electronic payment processing for credit and debit card transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers, online and mobile payment portals, and related risk management and compliance tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.