Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Purchases 773,801 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,598,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773,801 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies comprises about 2.4% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 1.05% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $39,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 980.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,863.1% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,202.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.07, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc is a cloud-based software company specializing in business-to-business (B2B) intelligence and go-to-market solutions. Its platform aggregates firmographic, demographic, technographic and intent data to help sales, marketing and recruiting professionals identify, engage and close on high-value prospects. Subscribers gain access to a proprietary database of company and contact information, enabling targeted outreach and data enrichment across various workflows.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, ZoomInfo has expanded its capabilities through both internal development and strategic acquisitions.

