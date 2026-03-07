Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 215 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 175 to GBX 205 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Central Asia Metals to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 220 to GBX 200 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 206.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAML

Central Asia Metals Stock Down 4.2%

About Central Asia Metals

CAML opened at GBX 176.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £301.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 178.03. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134.46 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 244.

(Get Free Report)

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia

CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia. It is an established low-cost, diversified base-metals producer, with capacity to generate annual copper production of up to 14,000 tonnes, zinc production of up to 21,000 tonnes and lead production of up to 29,000 tonnes.

CAML was incorporated in the United Kingdom and raised $60 million at IPO in September 2010, which was used to build the Kounrad recovery plant in central Kazakhstan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.