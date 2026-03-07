Kier Group’s (KIE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 260 price objective on the stock.

KIE has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 price target on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 price objective on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 253.33.

Kier Group Stock Performance

KIE stock opened at GBX 213.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 107.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 253.50. The company has a market cap of £920.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 228.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 218.38.

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 9.50 EPS for the quarter. Kier Group had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kier Group will post 20.4913295 earnings per share for the current year.

Kier Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property. Infrastructure Services comprises our Transportation and Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks business. Transportation: builds and maintains roads for National Highways and a number of district and county councils as well as our rail, airports’ infrastructure and ports’ businesses.

Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks: delivers long-term contracts providing repairs, maintains and support capital projects to the water, energy, and telecommunications sectors.

Construction — comprises of our Regional Building, Strategic Projects, Kier Places (Housing Maintenance and Facilities Management), and International businesses.

