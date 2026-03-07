Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $343.55, but opened at $312.01. Ciena shares last traded at $294.33, with a volume of 2,588,065 shares traded.

Get Ciena alerts:

Specifically, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.64, for a total transaction of $1,046,897.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,986,207.04. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Ciena from $222.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ciena from $250.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.13.

More Ciena News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised FY guidance — Ciena reported record quarterly revenue ($1.43B) and beat EPS estimates; management raised FY2026 revenue guidance to $5.9B–$6.3B and Q2 revenue to $1.5B–$1.6B, underpinning the case for continued AI/cloud-driven demand. Ciena posts record $1.43B quarter

Q1 beat and raised FY guidance — Ciena reported record quarterly revenue ($1.43B) and beat EPS estimates; management raised FY2026 revenue guidance to $5.9B–$6.3B and Q2 revenue to $1.5B–$1.6B, underpinning the case for continued AI/cloud-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price-target increases — Several firms (Bank of America, Citi, Barclays, Needham and others) raised ratings/targets and explicitly cited cloud and hyperscaler data-center spending as a multi-year revenue tailwind, which helped stabilize and lift the stock after the initial sell-off. BofA upgrades Ciena

Analyst upgrades and price-target increases — Several firms (Bank of America, Citi, Barclays, Needham and others) raised ratings/targets and explicitly cited cloud and hyperscaler data-center spending as a multi-year revenue tailwind, which helped stabilize and lift the stock after the initial sell-off. Positive Sentiment: Analysts revise forecasts upward — Following the upbeat Q1, multiple shop forecasts and models were raised, increasing near-term earnings and revenue expectations and giving investors fresh conviction for CIEN’s AI/optical-infrastructure exposure. Analysts increase forecasts on Ciena

Analysts revise forecasts upward — Following the upbeat Q1, multiple shop forecasts and models were raised, increasing near-term earnings and revenue expectations and giving investors fresh conviction for CIEN’s AI/optical-infrastructure exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Backlog and demand drivers — Company cited a record backlog (~$7B) and rising AI/cloud networking demand; these are medium‑to‑longer-term positives but execution and lead times will determine short-term revenue recognition. Zacks: Q1 beats and backlog

Backlog and demand drivers — Company cited a record backlog (~$7B) and rising AI/cloud networking demand; these are medium‑to‑longer-term positives but execution and lead times will determine short-term revenue recognition. Neutral Sentiment: Supply-chain / component constraints — Management said component availability constrained some revenue pacing; that limits upside in the near term even as demand is healthy. SDxCentral: component crunch

Supply-chain / component constraints — Management said component availability constrained some revenue pacing; that limits upside in the near term even as demand is healthy. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and guidance disappointment — Despite the beat, investors punished the stock because expectations had run ahead of fundamentals; some saw the guidance as conservative relative to the prior rally, triggering a sharp post-earnings sell-off. Barchart: sell-off after earnings

Profit-taking and guidance disappointment — Despite the beat, investors punished the stock because expectations had run ahead of fundamentals; some saw the guidance as conservative relative to the prior rally, triggering a sharp post-earnings sell-off. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — CEO sold a small block of shares (disclosed SEC filing), which some investors view as a minor negative signal. SEC filing: insider sale

Ciena Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 186.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 50.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ciena by 104.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.