Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.0667.

Get Grupo Televisa alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TV shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa Trading Down 0.4%

TV stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. Grupo Televisa has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $794.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.01 million. Grupo Televisa had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa by 272.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 98,180 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,222,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,321,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa’s portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa’s broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.