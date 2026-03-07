Helen McCabe Sells 1,607 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe sold 1,607 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,314, for a total value of £21,115.98.

Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, Helen McCabe acquired 16 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,250 per share, with a total value of £200.

On Monday, January 26th, Helen McCabe sold 1,880 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,232, for a total value of £23,161.60.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Helen McCabe purchased 15 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,256 per share, for a total transaction of £188.40.

On Monday, December 22nd, Helen McCabe sold 1,927 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,164, for a total transaction of £22,430.28.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 1.9%

RR opened at GBX 1,265 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,259.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,164.27. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 196.45 and a 52-week high of GBX 537.20. The company has a market cap of £108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 29.55 EPS for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 227.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,290 to GBX 1,550 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,080 to GBX 1,250 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,286.50.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

