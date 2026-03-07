David John Braben Sells 10,000 Shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 407, for a total value of £40,700.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, David John Braben sold 7,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382, for a total value of £28,650.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, David John Braben sold 7,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total value of £26,600.

On Monday, March 2nd, David John Braben sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390, for a total value of £19,500.

On Thursday, February 26th, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £401.61, for a total value of £6,024,150.

Frontier Developments Price Performance

LON FDEV opened at GBX 380.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of £137.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 447.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 455.44. Frontier Developments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 180 and a 52-week high of GBX 588.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 21.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 446 to GBX 620 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontier Developments to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 580 to GBX 605 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 550 to GBX 600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 608.33.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

