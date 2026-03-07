Iain Hooley Purchases 7 Shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Iain Hooley acquired 7 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,135 per share, for a total transaction of £149.45.

Iain Hooley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Iain Hooley bought 7 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,200 per share, with a total value of £154.

On Monday, January 5th, Iain Hooley bought 8 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,914 per share, with a total value of £153.12.

Rathbones Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of RAT stock opened at GBX 2,090 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 190.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. Rathbones Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,374 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,132.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,935.15. The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.69.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group ( LON:RAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 170.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rathbones Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rathbones Group Plc will post 174.9287749 EPS for the current year.

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK’s leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones’ purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well.

Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients’ wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

