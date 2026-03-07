Jack Pailing Buys 20,000 Shares of Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 per share, for a total transaction of £14,800.
Jack Pailing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 29th, Jack Pailing acquired 16,350 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 per share, for a total transaction of £12,099.
Naked Wines Stock Performance
Shares of WINE opened at GBX 74 on Friday. Naked Wines plc has a 52-week low of GBX 42 and a 52-week high of GBX 95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 price target on shares of Naked Wines in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Naked Wines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 150.
Naked Wines Company Profile
Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.
