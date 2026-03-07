Jack Pailing Buys 20,000 Shares of Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 per share, for a total transaction of £14,800.

Get Naked Wines alerts:

Jack Pailing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 29th, Jack Pailing acquired 16,350 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 per share, for a total transaction of £12,099.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

Shares of WINE opened at GBX 74 on Friday. Naked Wines plc has a 52-week low of GBX 42 and a 52-week high of GBX 95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Naked Wines ( LON:WINE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (4.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Naked Wines had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. Research analysts forecast that Naked Wines plc will post 1.4166456 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 price target on shares of Naked Wines in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Naked Wines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 150.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Naked Wines

Naked Wines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.