25,313 Shares in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000. Duke Energy accounts for about 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. EWA LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,633.69. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at $498,142.56. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day moving average is $122.38. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $132.65.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $130.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

Key Stories Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Featured Stories

