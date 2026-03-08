TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 305.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,934 shares during the quarter. TXNM Energy comprises about 0.8% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.08% of TXNM Energy worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXNM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the second quarter worth $99,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TXNM Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,568,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,954 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the second quarter valued at $48,291,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in TXNM Energy by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,762,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TXNM Energy by 397.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,167,000 after purchasing an additional 725,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXNM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

TXNM Energy Price Performance

Shares of TXNM Energy stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.97. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.17.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $533.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.29 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 7.27%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 115.75%.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources.

