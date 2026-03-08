Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 273,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 157,197 shares.The stock last traded at $62.84 and had previously closed at $62.07.

The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.33 million. Allient had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 3.97%.

ALNT has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Allient from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Allient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Allient in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Allient in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allient during the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Allient by 700.0% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allient in the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Allient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Allient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

