Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 630,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 517,967 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.4% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $153,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $53,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $54,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.18.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $298.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $349.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total transaction of $10,439,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,914,730.12. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,112,493 shares of company stock worth $118,605,094 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

