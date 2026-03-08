Blair William & Co. IL Buys 15,651 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of Phillips 66 worth $29,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $165.94 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $169.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $32.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $659,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,850. The trade was a 14.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Don Baldridge sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,080. This trade represents a 16.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 38,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,147,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

