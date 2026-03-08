Federal Signal Corporation $FSS Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,314,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187,239 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.16% of Federal Signal worth $156,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 140.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1,003.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. CJS Securities upgraded Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Federal Signal Trading Down 3.3%

Federal Signal stock opened at $108.65 on Friday. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $132.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.79.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $597.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.31%.Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.97%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

Featured Stories

