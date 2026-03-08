Comparing Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) & Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) and Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and Cosan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 8.03% 3.30% 1.82% Cosan -32.24% -36.85% -9.86%

Risk and Volatility

Advantage Energy has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosan has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Advantage Energy and Cosan”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $500.25 million 2.61 $15.85 million $0.22 35.59 Cosan $8.15 billion N/A -$1.75 billion ($1.48) -2.87

Advantage Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cosan. Cosan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Advantage Energy and Cosan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 3 3 1 2.71 Cosan 1 3 0 0 1.75

Cosan has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.76%. Given Cosan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cosan is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Cosan on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Cosan

Cosan S.A. engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants. Its Compass segment distributes piped natural gas to industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, and cogeneration customers; and develops infrastructure projects in a regasification terminal, offshore gas pipeline, and thermal generation projects utilizing natural gas, as well as commercialization of electricity and natural gas. The company’s Moove segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Comma brand. Its Rumo segment provides logistics services for rail transportation, port storage, and loading of goods, including grains and sugar; and leases locomotives, wagons, and another railroad equipment, as well as operates containers. The company’s Radar segment manages agricultural property. It operates in Brazil, England, France, Spain and Portugal, Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay, the United States, Asia, and internationally. Cosan S.A. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

