MindWalk (HYFT) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

MindWalk (NASDAQ:HYFT – Get Free Report) is one of 458 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MindWalk to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MindWalk and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MindWalk -145.58% -56.75% -31.55% MindWalk Competitors -2,662.44% -364.10% -42.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MindWalk and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MindWalk $17.59 million -$21.69 million -1.85 MindWalk Competitors $433.65 million -$67.98 million -10.69

Volatility & Risk

MindWalk’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MindWalk. MindWalk is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

MindWalk has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MindWalk’s peers have a beta of 5.75, meaning that their average stock price is 475% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MindWalk and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MindWalk 1 1 0 0 1.50 MindWalk Competitors 4899 9970 16003 378 2.38

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 71.99%. Given MindWalk’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MindWalk has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of MindWalk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of MindWalk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MindWalk peers beat MindWalk on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About MindWalk

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes. Its services include custom antigen modeling, design, and manufacturing; B cell sorting, screening, and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multi-species antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing; antibody characterization on label-free biosensors and antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with multiplexed, high-throughput screening, and clone-picking; and cryopreservation. The company has research collaboration agreements with Pierre Fabre S.A for antibody discovery; and Elektrofi, Inc. to explore a high-concentration formulation of COVID-19 antibody cocktail, PolyTope TATX-03. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Victoria, Canada.

