Crabel Capital Management LLC Invests $387,000 in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 93.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3,111.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 53.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 price target on Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of PAAS opened at $59.65 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 27.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

