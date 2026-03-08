David Gruber Buys 7,000 Shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Stock

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) Director David Gruber purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 36,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,378. This trade represents a 23.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $1.41. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 44.82%.The firm had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in LTC Properties by 4,205.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 812,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,939,000 after purchasing an additional 793,370 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 246,919 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,931,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 207,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $6,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

LTC Properties, Inc (NYSE: LTC) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

