Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.93 Million Position in Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,656 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Trupanion worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Trupanion alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Trupanion by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trupanion from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.62. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $57.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.89 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Trupanion news, COO John R. Gallagher sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $140,105.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,387 shares in the company, valued at $858,903.24. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $75,067.02. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 31,107 shares of company stock worth $949,347 in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company’s core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.