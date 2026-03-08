Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $2.13 Million in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 2,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $70,806.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,168 shares in the company, valued at $937,406.08. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $2,185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 350,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,285.15. The trade was a 39.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 62,928 shares of company stock worth $1,923,728 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $26.40 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.19.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG opened at $25.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -627.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings’ proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.

Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.

