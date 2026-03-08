Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 24,096 Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Weiss Ratings cut Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.36.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

