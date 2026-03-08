Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $2.98 Million Position in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000. Oshkosh accounts for about 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 471.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $183.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.69.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $676,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,463.39. This trade represents a 22.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $154.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.13. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $180.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.07). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.21%.The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

