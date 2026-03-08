First Trust Advisors LP Has $196.53 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,856,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,351,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $196,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $66.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average is $68.17. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.39.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $4,533,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,725,122 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

