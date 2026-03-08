First Trust Advisors LP Has $222.99 Million Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 713,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Cencora worth $222,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter worth about $695,215,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,506,000 after buying an additional 1,511,906 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,479,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,661 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total value of $1,807,704.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,713.98. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $578,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,484,620. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 15,220 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,867 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $357.98 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $251.94 and a one year high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The firm had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 price target on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on Cencora from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

