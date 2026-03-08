Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Stock Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $172,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: AMD signed a multi‑year, gigawatt‑scale AI deal with Meta that validates its Instinct GPUs and EPYC CPUs for hyperscaler AI deployments — a material revenue and credibility win that supports multi‑year AI growth expectations. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Signs Multi-Year Meta AI Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Flex expanded U.S. production of AMD Instinct GPU platforms in Austin, strengthening AMD’s supply resilience and U.S. manufacturing footprint — a plus if export restrictions push more on‑shore sourcing. Flex’s U.S. AMD GPU Production Deepens AI Data Center Role
- Positive Sentiment: AMD expanded its Ryzen AI 400 Series and PRO lineup (Copilot+ support, up to ~60 TOPS), broadening its AI PC addressable market and product roadmap beyond data‑center GPUs. AMD Expands AI Portfolio With New Ryzen Chips
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical and analyst notes show mixed signals — some outlets flag a potential rebound around ~$200 support while others describe the stock as in a neutral technical range; traders will watch that level closely for stability. AMD: High-Conviction Rebound Brewing At $200 Support
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting in recent feeds shows zero/erroneous values (likely a data issue), so there’s no clear evidence of elevated short pressure from that dataset.
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that the U.S. is drafting broad export rules for AI accelerators — potentially requiring government approval for many overseas sales — are the primary catalyst for today’s weakness; this could slow international revenue growth and complicate customer engagements. U.S. Plans New AI Chip Export Rules That Could Hurt Nvidia And AMD Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious or unimpressed despite recent wins, which can cap near‑term upside and amplify volatility when negative headlines hit. A Top Wall Street Analyst Remains Unimpressed with AMD Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting the stock’s pullback (roughly mid‑March weakness and declines since the February earnings pop) highlights that sentiment can turn quickly; investors should weigh regulatory risk against strong fundamentals before adding exposure. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Down 16% Since FQ4 2025 Earnings, Here’s Why
NASDAQ AMD opened at $192.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.91. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
