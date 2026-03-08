Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Stock Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $172,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $192.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.91. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

