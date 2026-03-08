Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 5,434,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 2,627,274 shares.The stock last traded at $2.2484 and had previously closed at $1.89.
The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.52 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 21.07%.
Gevo News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Gevo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management set a target of $40M adjusted EBITDA in 2026 and announced expansion of its North Dakota platform to increase carbon capture and ethanol output — a concrete profitability milestone and capacity push that supports upside to future cash flow and valuation. Gevo targets $40M adjusted EBITDA in 2026 as North Dakota platform expands carbon and ethanol operations
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped expectations: revenue of ~$45.4M beat consensus and EPS loss of ($0.02) was slightly better than estimates, signaling improving unit economics versus a year ago. That beat helped lift sentiment. Gevo Q4 earnings & transcript (MarketBeat)
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted dramatic revenue growth (reported commentary cited ~849% increase year-over-year) and ongoing SAF/ethanol expansion plans, reinforcing the growth narrative that investors reward. Gevo Inc (GEVO) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue Growth and Strategic Expansion …
- Neutral Sentiment: The company posted its full Q4 and FY2025 release and slide deck with operational and cash-flow updates; investors can review the slides for detailed project timing and capex cadence. Gevo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call transcripts and analyst previews are available for detail on timing and commercial contracts; the call contains forward-looking statements that will shape near-term expectations. Gevo Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Despite beats, Gevo remains unprofitable with negative net margin and negative ROE; management must convert revenue growth into sustained positive margins to justify the rally. Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and the market are focused on clarity around the near-term earnings path; uncertainty on timing of SAF/ethanol ramp and capital needs means execution risk remains elevated. What Gevo (GEVO)’s Latest Earnings and Guidance Reveal About Its Near‑Term Earnings Path
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,007,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gevo by 104.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,623,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,940 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.
Gevo Trading Up 13.2%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $518.54 million, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.51.
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company that develops and produces low-carbon alternatives to petroleum-based products. The company’s core technology platform converts fermentable sugars into isobutanol, which can be further processed into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Gevo’s integrated biorefinery model combines fermentation, recovery, and downstream processing to deliver scalable, drop-in replacements for conventional fossil-derived hydrocarbons.
Gevo’s primary products include isobutanol, a four-carbon alcohol used as a building block for various fuels and chemicals, and hydrocarbon fuels that meet ASTM specifications for aviation and road transport.
