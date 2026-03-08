Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 5,434,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 2,627,274 shares.The stock last traded at $2.2484 and had previously closed at $1.89.

The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.52 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 21.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gevo in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,007,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gevo by 104.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,623,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,940 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $518.54 million, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Gevo, Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company that develops and produces low-carbon alternatives to petroleum-based products. The company’s core technology platform converts fermentable sugars into isobutanol, which can be further processed into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Gevo’s integrated biorefinery model combines fermentation, recovery, and downstream processing to deliver scalable, drop-in replacements for conventional fossil-derived hydrocarbons.

Gevo’s primary products include isobutanol, a four-carbon alcohol used as a building block for various fuels and chemicals, and hydrocarbon fuels that meet ASTM specifications for aviation and road transport.

