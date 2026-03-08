Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.3750.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBDC. Capital One Financial set a $15.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised Golub Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.89 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 38.57% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.80%.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13,588.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

