easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESYJY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded easyJet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th.

easyJet Stock Performance

easyJet Company Profile

ESYJY stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $8.04.

easyJet plc, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ESYJY, is a British low-cost airline headquartered at London Luton Airport. As one of Europe’s leading short-haul carriers, the company operates a network of scheduled services, offering point-to-point flights across more than 30 countries. easyJet’s primary focus is on delivering affordable, no-frills air travel to both leisure and business passengers, supported by ancillary offerings such as seat selection, baggage allowances, and flexible ticketing options.

Founded in 1995 by entrepreneur Stelios Haji-Ioannou, easyJet pioneered the budget airline model in Europe.

