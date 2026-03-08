HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Oculis Earnings

Get Oculis alerts:

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Oculis in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.46). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oculis’ current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oculis’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 62.12% and a negative net margin of 8,173.41%.The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OCS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Oculis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Oculis in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oculis in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Oculis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

OCS stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Oculis has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $30.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oculis by 27.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. NEXTBio Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oculis during the 4th quarter worth about $2,991,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet purchased a new stake in Oculis during the 4th quarter worth about $3,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Company is actively presenting at multiple investor conferences in March and reiterated late‑stage pipeline milestones — Privosegtor received breakthrough therapy designation (optic neuritis), OCS‑01 topline readout expected in Q2 2026, and Licaminlimab advancing as a genotype‑driven program — supporting longer‑term upside for the stock. Oculis to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HC Wainwright raised a price target to $44 (published by AmericanBankingNews), which can provide technical/psychological support despite other model reductions. Neutral Sentiment: Oculis filed its audited 2025 consolidated financial statements and MD&A on Form 20‑F — useful for diligence but largely informational unless the filings reveal unexpected surprises. Oculis Publishes 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements

Oculis filed its audited 2025 consolidated financial statements and MD&A on Form 20‑F — useful for diligence but largely informational unless the filings reveal unexpected surprises. Neutral Sentiment: Company published notifications that RSUs granted to directors have vested and been settled — standard disclosure; could be neutral if shares are retained, or slightly negative if it leads to insider selling. Oculis Publishes Notifications of Transactions

Company published notifications that RSUs granted to directors have vested and been settled — standard disclosure; could be neutral if shares are retained, or slightly negative if it leads to insider selling. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analyst teams (LifeSci Capital and HC Wainwright) cut near‑term quarterly and FY2026 EPS forecasts, trimming expectations for Q1–Q4 and lowering FY numbers — these downward revisions increase near‑term earnings uncertainty and likely triggered selling pressure. (Analyst notes summarized on MarketBeat.) Analyst Estimate Reductions

Oculis SA (NASDAQ: OCS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel ophthalmic therapies designed primarily to treat retinal and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Oculis aims to deliver therapeutic agents to the back of the eye through topical or nasal administration, potentially offering an alternative to current intravitreal injections. The company’s pipeline includes OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation targeting diabetic macular edema; OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis and idiopathic intracranial hypertension; and OC-02, a nasal spray formulation of varenicline for dry eye disease.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Oculis operates research and development facilities across Europe and in the United States, with a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

