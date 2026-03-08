What is Lifesci Capital’s Estimate for Oculis Q1 Earnings?

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Oculis in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Lifesci Capital analyst P. Dolezal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oculis’ current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Oculis’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.
Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). Oculis had a negative net margin of 8,173.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million.
Shares of Oculis stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. Oculis has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gildi lifeyrissjodur acquired a new position in Oculis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,250,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Oculis by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,746,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 493,827 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 4th quarter worth $9,862,000. SR One Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oculis by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 641,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 318,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oculis by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 331,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Company is actively presenting at multiple investor conferences in March and reiterated late‑stage pipeline milestones — Privosegtor received breakthrough therapy designation (optic neuritis), OCS‑01 topline readout expected in Q2 2026, and Licaminlimab advancing as a genotype‑driven program — supporting longer‑term upside for the stock. Oculis to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised a price target to $44 (published by AmericanBankingNews), which can provide technical/psychological support despite other model reductions. HC Wainwright Boosts Oculis Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Oculis filed its audited 2025 consolidated financial statements and MD&A on Form 20‑F — useful for diligence but largely informational unless the filings reveal unexpected surprises. Oculis Publishes 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements
- Neutral Sentiment: Company published notifications that RSUs granted to directors have vested and been settled — standard disclosure; could be neutral if shares are retained, or slightly negative if it leads to insider selling. Oculis Publishes Notifications of Transactions
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple analyst teams (LifeSci Capital and HC Wainwright) cut near‑term quarterly and FY2026 EPS forecasts, trimming expectations for Q1–Q4 and lowering FY numbers — these downward revisions increase near‑term earnings uncertainty and likely triggered selling pressure. (Analyst notes summarized on MarketBeat.) Analyst Estimate Reductions
Oculis SA (NASDAQ: OCS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel ophthalmic therapies designed primarily to treat retinal and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Oculis aims to deliver therapeutic agents to the back of the eye through topical or nasal administration, potentially offering an alternative to current intravitreal injections. The company’s pipeline includes OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation targeting diabetic macular edema; OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis and idiopathic intracranial hypertension; and OC-02, a nasal spray formulation of varenicline for dry eye disease.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Oculis operates research and development facilities across Europe and in the United States, with a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
