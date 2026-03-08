Head to Head Review: Suncast Solar Energy (OTCMKTS:SUNC) vs. Hypha Labs (OTCMKTS:DIGP)

Hypha Labs (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Free Report) and Suncast Solar Energy (OTCMKTS:SUNC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Get Hypha Labs alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hypha Labs and Suncast Solar Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hypha Labs $2.70 million 1.32 $250,000.00 N/A N/A Suncast Solar Energy $25.20 billion 0.12 N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Hypha Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Suncast Solar Energy.

Hypha Labs has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncast Solar Energy has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hypha Labs and Suncast Solar Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypha Labs N/A N/A -35.56% Suncast Solar Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hypha Labs and Suncast Solar Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypha Labs 0 0 0 0 0.00 Suncast Solar Energy 0 1 2 1 3.00

Suncast Solar Energy has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.63%. Given Suncast Solar Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Suncast Solar Energy is more favorable than Hypha Labs.

Summary

Suncast Solar Energy beats Hypha Labs on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hypha Labs

(Get Free Report)

Hypha Labs, Inc., cultivates, produces, and sells psychedelic and functional mushroom in the United States. It has developed technology that quickly cultivates the mycelium root structures of psilocybin mushrooms and other functional mushroom's mycelium into a natural product. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Suncast Solar Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc., through its subsidiary, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Inc., provides environmental testing services in the northeast United States. The company’s services include resource conservation recovery act and hazardous waste characterization, toxic characteristic leaching procedure analyses, underground storage tank analytical assessment, landfill/ground water monitoring, and pesticide and herbicide testing in soil and groundwater services. Its services also comprise national pollution discharge elimination system effluent characteristics analysis, PCB (polychlorinated biphenyls) and PCB congener analysis, HUD lead abatement testing, fingerprint categorization, petroleum analyses, client specific deliverables, and electronic data deliverables. The company was formerly known as Paradise Music & Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. in December 2011. Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Hypha Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypha Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.