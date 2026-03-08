Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDLMY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDLMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Heidelberg Materials alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Heidelberg Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials Trading Down 3.3%

About Heidelberg Materials

Shares of OTCMKTS HDLMY opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.80. Heidelberg Materials has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $57.79.

(Get Free Report)

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS: HDLMY) is a Germany‐based multinational building materials company with a core focus on cement production, aggregates, ready‐mixed concrete, asphalt, and other construction solutions. As one of the world’s leading cement producers, the company supplies essential raw and processed materials used in infrastructure, commercial, and residential construction projects. Its product portfolio also encompasses specialty cement, mineral additives, and tailored concrete technologies designed to meet diverse engineering and environmental requirements.

Operating in more than 50 countries across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, Heidelberg Materials maintains an extensive network of production facilities and distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.